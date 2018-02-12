Loading...
Senator Joel Anderson To Host A Community Coffee Town Hall Meeting

On March 8, California State Senator Joel Anderson will host a community coffee town hall meeting with Santee Mayor John Minto, Vice Mayor Rob McNelis, and Santee City Council Members Ronn Hall, Stephen Houlahan and Brian Jones.

 Anderson is organizing this event to hear from constituents who wish to express their views and ask questions about state government. Last year, he held 8 community coffee town hall meetings with nearly 1,000 constituents attending to speak with their Senator.

 Anderson expressed, “It’s my job to make government work for my constituents, and I am eager to be back in Santee for this year’s first community coffee town hall meeting. I am grateful for the support from the City of Santee and look forward to discussing a variety of issues that people in Santee care about.”

Date: Thursday, March 8, 2018

Time: 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M.

Location: Santee City Hall – 10601 Magnolia Avenue, Santee, CA 92071

RSVP: Visit bit.ly/SanteeCoffee (case sensitive) or call Anderson’s El Cajon District Office at 619-596-3136

