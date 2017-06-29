Senator Joel Anderson Honors East County Youth Symphony California Nonprofits Day Celebration

June 26 – East County Youth Symphony (ECYS) is selected as “Nonprofit of the Year” for California Senate District 38 by Senator Joel Anderson.

​​ECYS is a nonprofit organization that gives young people the opportunity to enrich their lives through the arts, regardless of where they live or how much their families earn.

The symphony, which has grown to serve over 140 students since its inception in 2007, has enabled young musicians to delight audiences with outstanding performances and contribute to the vibrancy, success, and sustainability of the community.

Anderson expressed his gratitude when he said, “East County Youth Symphony enhances the quality of life for community residents and instills a great sense of pride in the individuals who are associated with it. I am proud of what Alexandra and her students have accomplished and am thankful for the great service they provide by sharing their talents at community events.”