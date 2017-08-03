Senator Joel Anderson – Free Summer Concerts Across San Diego County

Dear Friends,

The beautiful San Diego summer is in full swing, and one of the best ways to spend it is a free concert! Many people are in search of new and exciting events, so I thought it might be beneficial for you to have a list of free summer concerts happening in your neighborhood. These concerts are free and open to the public. We are so fortunate to live in a community with great weather and awesome events all year round.

If we missed listing your event, please send the information to Lea.Park-Kim@sen.ca.gov and we would be happy to add them.

As always, it’s an honor to serve you.

Joel Anderson, Senator California’s 38th District

North County

Name: Summer Concert Series

Date: Every Sunday until 8/13/2017

Time: 5:30-7:00 PM

Location: Lake Poway or Old Poway Park (Check the website)

Website: http://poway.org/909/Summer-Concert-Series

Name: Concerts at the Cove

Date: Every Thursday until 8/24/2017

Time: 6:00-7:45 PM

Location:Â Fletcher Cove Park – 140 S. 111 S Sierra Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075

Website: http://bit.ly/2uSdDbD

Name: TGIF Concerts in the Park – High Tide Society

Date: 8/4/2017

Time: 6:00-8:00 PM

Location: Calavera Hills Community Park – 2997 Glasgow Dr, Carlsbad, CA 92010

Website: http://carlsbadca.gov/services/depts/arts/events/tgif/

Name: Sunday Summer Concerts by the Sea

Date: 8/6/2017 and 8/20/2017

Time: 3:00-5:00 PM

Location: Moonlight Beach – 400 B St, Encinitas, CA 92024

Website: http://www.encinitasca.gov/Resident/Recreation-Programs

Name: Free Summer Concerts – The Sea Monks

Date: 8/10/2017

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Wood House Gardens in Woodland Park – 1148 Rock Springs Rd, San Marcos, CA 92069

Website: http://bit.ly/1qKhP7c

Name: TGIF Concerts in the Park – The Mighty Untouchables

Date: 8/11/2017

Time: 6:00-8:00 PM

Location: Alga Norte Community Park – 6565 Alicante Rd, Carlsbad, CA 92009

Website: http://carlsbadca.gov/services/depts/arts/events/tgif/

Name: TGIF Concerts in the Park – JazzKatz Orchestra with Whitney Shay

Date: 8/18/2017

Time: 6:00-8:00 PM

Location: Alga Norte Community Park – 6565 Alicante Rd, Carlsbad, CA 92009

Website: http://carlsbadca.gov/services/depts/arts/events/tgif/