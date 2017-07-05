Senator Joel Anderson – FREE Senior Scam Stopper seminar

Senator Joel Anderson and the Contractors State License Board invite you to attend a FREE Senior Scam Stopper seminar. on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.
San Marcos Senior Activity Center. 111 Richmar Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92069
- 1 in 5 seniors has been a victim of fraud
- Seniors are the most targeted group
- New scams are being developed constantly
Join us and learn how to protect yourself. Seniors, their families and caregivers are welcome to attend the FREE seminar. For more information or to RSVP, please contact Senator Anderson’s office at (760) 510-2017. Website: Senator Joel Anderson
Email: Senator Joel Anderson
San Marcos District Office – 1 Civic Center Dr Suite 320 – San Marcos, CA 92069 – (760) 510-2017 –