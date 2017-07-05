Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Senator Joel Anderson – FREE Senior Scam Stopper seminar

Senator Joel Anderson – FREE Senior Scam Stopper seminar

By   /  July 5, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    
Senator Joel Anderson and the Contractors State License Board invite you to attend a FREE Senior Scam Stopper seminar. on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.
San Marcos Senior Activity Center. 111 Richmar Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92069
  • 1 in 5 seniors has been a victim of fraud
  • Seniors are the most targeted group
  • New scams are being developed constantly

Join us and learn how to protect yourself.  Seniors, their families and caregivers are welcome to attend the FREE seminar.  For more information or to RSVP, please contact Senator Anderson’s office at (760) 510-2017. Website:  Senator Joel Anderson    

San Marcos District Office  –  1 Civic Center Dr Suite 320 – San Marcos, CA 92069 – (760) 510-2017 – 

 
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

DMV Continues To Increase Access To Self-service Terminals Outside of DMV Offices

Read More →