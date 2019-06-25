Senator Brian Jones Hosts a Town Hall Meeting and Nonprofit Expo

In North San Diego County
Bonsall, CA – State Senator Brian Jones will be meeting with his constituents in Bonsall this Thursday to discuss state legislation and other issues. Members of the public can attend this free event to meet Jones and share their views or ask questions.
At this Thursday’s event, Jones added a new feature called a “Nonprofit Expo” where 11 local organizations will bring their representatives to share the work they do with community members. Here is the list of confirmed nonprofit organizations:
- · Bonsall Chamber of Commerce
- · Bonsall Education Foundation
- · D’Vine Path
- · Deeper Still Fallbrook
- · Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce
- · Fallbrook Food Pantry
- · Fallbrook Land Conservancy
- · Foundation for Senior Care
- · Girl Scout Troop 2012 of Bonsall
- · San Diego Mountain Biking Association
- · Valley Center Chamber of Commerce
In addition, Jones’ staff will be available for anyone that needs help with resolving an issue with a state agency.
|Date:
|Thursday, June 27
|Time:
|5:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Nonprofit Expo6:00 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Town Hall
|Location:
|Bonsall Community Center31505 Old River Road,
Bonsall, CA 92003
|Event
website:
|https://bit.ly/bonsall2019
Senator Brian W. Jones is Chair of the Senate Republican Caucus and was elected to the California State Senate in 2018 representing the 38th Senate District which includes Bonsall, Fallbrook, Alpine, Escondido, Lemon Grove, El Cajon, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, San Marcos, Lakeside, Valley Center, Rancho Santa Fe, Julian, Ramona, Rancho San Diego, Borrego Springs, and parts of the City of San Diego.