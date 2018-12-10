Senator Brian Jones District Office Grand Opening

It is a time of new beginning in California Senate District 38. Senator Brian Jones cordially invites you to the Grand Opening of his Senate District Office in El Cajon on December 18. This is an opportunity to meet Senator Jones, propose your ideas on how to make our state a better place, and celebrate the holiday season with community leaders, friends, and neighbors. Please RSVP so that we can plan to prepare food accordingly. If you have any questions or need help with RSVP, contact Aaron Andrews at 619-596-3136 or aaron.andrews@sen.ca.gov.

Date: Tuesday, December 18, 2018

Time: 4:30pm – 6:30pm

Location: East County District Office (500 Fesler Street, Suite 201, El Cajon, CA 92020)

RSVP: bit.ly/jones1218