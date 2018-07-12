Senator Bates to Host Resource Fair for Military Veterans

With Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton located in Oceanside and in the heart of California Senate District 36th, Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) will host a resource fair for veterans at the Veterans Association of North County (VANC). Camp Pendleton is the major West Coast base of the United States Marine Corps and when many of the active-duty service members complete their service, they choose to live near where they were stationed.

WHAT: Veterans Resource Fair

Veterans and their families will receive information on benefits and how to file claims.

Many organizations will share what services they offer to veterans.

WHEN: Thursday, July 26, 2018, from 8:00AM-12:00PM

WHERE: Veterans Association of North County (VANC) – 1617 Mission Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92058

Senator Bates represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. She is the Senate Republican Leader.