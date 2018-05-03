Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Senator Bates to Host Opioid Awareness Forum

Senator Bates to Host Opioid Awareness Forum

By   /  May 3, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

 

The public is invited to learn more about the dangers of opioids at a free event next Thursday, May 10th. Many drug tragedies begin with a legal prescription for pain relief which could then turn into an addiction. Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) will host an informative forum that will feature experts on the topic of opioids, including a mother who will share her son’s battle with addiction for 13 years.

WHO: Senator Patricia Bates
Summer Stephan, San Diego County District Attorney = Mark Wallace, M.D., UC San Diego Health School Resource Officer from Carlsbad Police Department;  Aaron Byzak, North Coastal Prevention Coalition; Personal testimony from a mother about her son who was affected by addiction

WHAT:  Opioid & Heroin Awareness Forum

WHEN:  Thursday, May 10, 2018 from 6:00PM-8:00PM

WHERE:  Ruby G. Schulman Auditorium (1775 Dove Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92011)

ADDITIONAL NOTE:   There will be a drop box available to dispose of expired/unused medications.
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Getting Sensible About Public Safety

Read More →