Senator Bates to Host Opioid Awareness Forum

The public is invited to learn more about the dangers of opioids at a free event TOMORROW (Thursday, May 10TH). Many drug tragedies begin with a legal prescription for pain relief which could then turn into an addiction. Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) will host an informative forum that will feature experts on the topic of opioids, including a mother who will share her son’s battle with addiction for 13 years.

WHO: Senator Patricia Bates

Summer Stephan, San Diego County District Attorney

Mike Barnett, Undersheriff with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

Mark Wallace, M.D., UC San Diego Health

Julie Martinson, School Resource Officer with the Carlsbad Police Department

Aaron Byzak, North Coastal Prevention Coalition

Diana Presta Selecky, a mother who has a personal story about her son’s addiction

WHAT: Opioid & Heroin Awareness Forum

WHEN: TOMORROW, Thursday, May 10, 2018 from 6:00PM-8:00PM

WHERE: Ruby G. Schulman Auditorium (1775 Dove Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92011)

ADDITIONAL NOTE: There will be a drop box available to dispose of expired/unused medications.