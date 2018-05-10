Senator Bates to Host Opioid Awareness Forum

The public is invited to learn more about the dangers of opioids at a free event TOMORROW (Thursday, May 10TH). Many drug tragedies begin with a legal prescription for pain relief which could then turn into an addiction. Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) will host an informative forum that will feature experts on the topic of opioids, including a mother who will share her son’s battle with addiction for 13 years.
WHO: Senator Patricia Bates
- Summer Stephan, San Diego County District Attorney
- Mike Barnett, Undersheriff with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department
- Mark Wallace, M.D., UC San Diego Health
- Julie Martinson, School Resource Officer with the Carlsbad Police Department
- Aaron Byzak, North Coastal Prevention Coalition
- Diana Presta Selecky, a mother who has a personal story about her son’s addiction
WHAT: Opioid & Heroin Awareness Forum
WHEN: TOMORROW, Thursday, May 10, 2018 from 6:00PM-8:00PM
WHERE: Ruby G. Schulman Auditorium (1775 Dove Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92011)
ADDITIONAL NOTE: There will be a drop box available to dispose of expired/unused medications.