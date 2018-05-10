Loading...
Senator Bates to Host Opioid Awareness Forum

By   /  May 10, 2018  /  No Comments

The public is invited to learn more about the dangers of opioids at a free event TOMORROW (Thursday, May 10TH). Many drug tragedies begin with a legal prescription for pain relief which could then turn into an addiction. Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) will host an informative forum that will feature experts on the topic of opioids, including a mother who will share her son’s battle with addiction for 13 years.

WHO: Senator Patricia Bates

  • Summer Stephan, San Diego County District Attorney
  • Mike Barnett, Undersheriff with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department
  • Mark Wallace, M.D., UC San Diego Health
  •             Julie Martinson, School Resource Officer with the Carlsbad Police Department
  • Aaron Byzak, North Coastal Prevention Coalition
  • Diana Presta Selecky, a mother who has a personal story about her son’s addiction

WHAT:  Opioid & Heroin Awareness Forum

WHEN:   TOMORROWThursday, May 10, 2018 from 6:00PM-8:00PM

WHERE:  Ruby G. Schulman Auditorium (1775 Dove Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92011)

ADDITIONAL NOTE: There will be a drop box available to dispose of expired/unused medications.

