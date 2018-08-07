|
SACRAMENTO – In an editorial published in today’s Sacramento Bee, the editorial board states that the California Department of Motor Vehicles already has received $16.6 million dollars from the Legislature this June and giving the state agency more money isn’t a smart move unless “it will make a real difference.” Instead, the editorial board agrees with state Republican lawmakers in calling for an audit of the DMV and highlights Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) ‘Plus 90’ legislation that would provide a short-term solution for motorists.
Excerpted:
Click here to read the full editorial as published in The Sacramento Bee.
Senator Bates represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. She is the Senate Republican Leader.
Loading...You are here: Home > Calendar > Senator Bates “There’s No Good Excuse For DMV Lines This Long”
Senator Bates “There’s No Good Excuse For DMV Lines This Long”
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
- Published: 12 hours ago on August 7, 2018
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: August 7, 2018 @ 12:57 am
- Filed Under: State and National