Senator Bates’ Statement on State Decision to Extend Drought Regulations

SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) issued the following statement regarding the California State Water Resources Control Board’s decision yesterday to extend the state’s emergency drought regulations:“With California’s rivers and reservoirs rising significantly in recent months, it is a mistake for the state’s water board to extend emergency drought regulations. Such a decision could lead to a ‘boy who cried wolf’ situation in the future that will make it more difficult for local authorities to encourage conservation when it is actually needed.”