Senator Bates – Statement on Passage of 2019-20 State Budget

Sacramento, CA – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) issued the following statement after legislative Democrats approved the 2019-20 state budget (Assembly Bill 74):



“Despite a budget surplus of $22 billion, the record $215 billion budget framework that the Legislature approved today is contingent on more costly tax increases. For example, imposing a tax on U.S. citizens and legal immigrants who do not have health insurance will make California even more unaffordable.



“At the same time, making undocumented immigrants eligible for taxpayer-funded health benefits is a false promise given that Medi-Cal is struggling to serve existing enrollees. It could also encourage more illegal immigration. Sacramento should instead address Medi-Cal’s long wait times, inadequate access, and low reimbursement rates for health providers.



“The final budget does include some priorities that I support such as investing in our public schools, preparing for wildfires, and building the state’s rainy day fund. I also welcome the fact that the Governor abandoned his water tax increase. But overall, the budget commits the state to spend significantly more money in future years, which will be a huge problem when the next economic downturn occurs.”



Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County, and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

Senator Patricia Bates State Capitol Sacramento, CA 95814