Senator Bates’ Statement on Governor’s State of the State Address

SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) today issued the following statement in response to Governor Jerry Brown’s 2017 State of the State address to the California Legislature:“The governor is absolutely right when he said that ‘When California does well, America does well.’ That is why it is critical for California’s leaders to pursue cooperation instead of confrontation with the new presidential administration. If we pursue confrontation, it could put vulnerable Californians at risk. I am nevertheless encouraged that the governor is willing to work with the president on repairing and upgrading the state’s transportation infrastructure that is essential to California’s prosperity.

“However, the governor did not address some of the major challenges that the state faces from within. These challenges include an uneven economy that benefits too few Californians, growing pension liabilities and a cost-of-living that is significantly above the national average. I hope that with the prior passage of a Rainy Day Fund and a water bond, Democrats and Republicans can work together to make progress this year.”

Senator Patricia C. Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.