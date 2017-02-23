Senator Bates Seeks Entries for State Capitol Art Contest and Winning Submissions to be Displayed at State Capitol

SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) is seeking local entries for the California State Senate art collection, which features local artwork from every region of California. Artists from the 36th Senate District can submit as many works as they like, and Senator Bates will select the entry that best represents her district, which covers South Orange and North San Diego Counties. The winning entry will be displayed at the Capitol from May 2017 to September 2018.

“The Senate’s art program celebrates the creativity and diversity of our state, and I look forward to contributing a piece from an artist based either in San Diego or Orange Counties,” said Bates. “Entries can include oil paintings, works on paper, weavings, wall hangings and sculpture, but they must be no larger than three feet by five feet. This is a good opportunity for an artist to have their work displayed at the State Capitol, which is visited by tens of thousands of visitors each year.”

The California State Senate art show competition is open to all ages. The selected submission will be treated with care and safely returned to the artist at the end of the exhibit. The artist must agree to loan their art to the exhibit for approximately 18 months. The Senate Rules Committee will pay for shipping costs to and from the exhibit (but not packing materials).

Artists who wish to enter the contest should send a .jpeg image of the artwork submission by e-mail, with a brief description of the entry. Artists should also send a brief description of themselves and why they feel their artwork best represents the 36th Senate District.

Entries must be received by March 30, 2017, as that will give Bates enough time to review each entry, notify the winner and have the winner ship the art to the State Capitol by May 5, 2017 (the Senate’s deadline to receive artwork for display). Images of all submissions should be e-mailed to either Erik.Weigand@sen.ca.gov (Orange County entries) or Christopher.Marsh@sen.ca.gov (San Diego County entries). Please put “California State Senate Art Show Submission” in the subject line. Artists can verify that they live in the 36th Senate District by clicking here.