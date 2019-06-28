Senator Bates Responds to Legislature’s Failure to Approve Independent DMV Audit

SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) issued the following statement today after the Joint Legislative Audit Committee failed, for the second time in the past 12 months, to approve a request for the State Auditor to audit the Department of Motor Vehicles’ handling of automatic voter registration and the implementation of REAL ID:

“Californians deserve to know the truth about the DMV’s failures to ensure the integrity of new voter registrations and the timely issuance of REAL IDs. They deserve to know what fixes the DMV needs to ensure that past failures will not reoccur. Moreover, they deserve an audit conducted by a neutral and independent third party. Yet Californians will get none of that thanks to enough members of the Senate’s majority party refusing to support the audit request.

“Californians deserve better. That’s why I introduced SB 57 to make voter registration an opt-in process to help solve some of the problems Californians have experienced at the DMV. As I have said before, the DMV is dealing with many problems. Having people question the integrity of our election system should not be one of them. Today’s rejection of an independent audit only adds to the mistrust that many Californians have towards their state government and their frustration with the DMV.”

Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County, and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

