Senator Bates Responds to DMV Leadership Overhaul

SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) issued the following statement today after Governor Gavin Newsom announced new leadership at the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the release of the “DMV Strike Team” report.



“The Governor’s actions today are steps in the right direction to help fix the DMV. I wish its new leaders well as they confront the problems that have made the department a symbol of government dysfunction over the past few years.



“While Californians may not be getting the full truth about the DMV’s failures thanks to the Legislature not approving a request for an independent audit last month, they deserve better service moving forward. That’s why I introduced SB 57 to make voter registration an opt-in process to help solve some of the problems at the DMV. Having people question the integrity of our election system should be the last thing that the department’s new leaders should be worrying about.”

Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County, and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.