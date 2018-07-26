Senator Bates Responds to California Water Commission’s Announcement to Fund Water Storage  

SACRAMENTO – Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel)issued the following statement after the California Water Commission announced its approval to allocate $2.7 billion to build a variety of water storage projects using funds from Proposition 1, the Water Quality, Supply, and Infrastructure Improvement Act of 2014.

“Four years ago, voters overwhelmingly approved Prop. 1 . Since then, the allocation of funds to build much-needed water storage has been slow. The announcement of funding awards by the California Water Commission is a small step in the right direction for California families. While I’m disappointed the Commission didn’t see the value in providing more significant funding for Temperance Flat, which is important to the Central Valley and the entire state, these water storage projects are critical to ensuring California provides water for its 40 million citizens into the future.

“California will not be able to conserve its way out of future droughts, and this action merely represents a down payment. It is important as we move forward to make further investments in upgrading and improving California’s water system, if we are to ensure a reliable water supply in the face of a growing population and climate change that may reduce our snowpack,” said Leader Bates.

