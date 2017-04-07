Senator Bates Responds to Senate Passage of Largest Gas Tax Hike in California’s History

SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) issued the following statement after the California State Senate approved Senate Bill 1, which would raise $52 billion in taxes over the next 10 years to repair California’s roads and highways.

“Californians with low to moderate incomes are the big losers of this deal as it raises the gas tax by 70 percent and increases the average cost of registering a car by 25 percent. The big winners are high-speed rail whose funding remains untouched and bureaucrats who want more money without real accountability. It is appalling that 30 percent of the new taxes will not even be used for road repairs.

“This plan includes the largest gas tax increase in California’s history – a $5.2 billion annual tax increase that grows over time and never ends. It is another step in the wrong direction to make California more affordable for working families. Today’s vote is a sobering reminder that elections have consequences.”