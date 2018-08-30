Senator Bates Pushes Legislation to Strengthen Law for Patients of Residential Treatment Facilities

SACRAMENTO – As co-author and Senate floor manager of Assembly Bill 3162, Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) presented the bill on the Senate Floor. AB 3162 would clarify and help the Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) more effectively administer and manage the issuance of licenses for alcoholism or drug abuse residential treatment facilities. The measure has been a collaborative effort between the author, Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale), and DHCS. It recently passed out of the California State Senate on a unanimous vote and heads back to the Assembly for its consideration.

More specifically, AB 3162 would:

Mandate a provisional, one-year initial probationary period for residential treatment facilities.

Make it clear in law where treatment is occurring.

“This measure is crucial and will strengthen current law to protect patients who are receiving treatment at these facilities. I’ve heard from many constituents and read the horror stories in the media about the exploitation of vulnerable patients. Some of these residential treatment facilities have good intentions and substantial records of helping addicts break the vicious cycle of addiction, but others appear to prey on patients. I’m proud to co-author this measure because it would provide clarification to current policies,” said Senator Bates.

AB 3162 has received wide support from several associations and municipalities, including the Association of California Cities – Orange County (ACC-OC); the cities of Aliso Viejo, Dana Point, Laguna Niguel, Mission Viejo, Oceanside, and Vista.