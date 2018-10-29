Senator Bates Partners with Mattress Recycling Council to Protect the Environment



Photo courtesy of Mattress Recycling Council: Workers loaded a discarded mattress on to a truck where parts of the mattress are recycled.

SACRAMENTO – As part of her efforts to protect the environment and to help residents properly dispose of their old mattresses, Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) teamed up with the Mattress Recycling Council to recycle mattresses in Vista. The “Bye Bye Mattress” recycling event was held last Saturday at Vista High School where workers collected 74 mattresses.

“Bye Bye Mattress” is a recycling program operating in California, Connecticut and Rhode Island that has already collected more than 3,000,000 mattresses for recycling. The program was established by law and is operated by the Mattress Recycling Council, a nonprofit that uses a recycling fee collected on each mattress and box spring sold and makes it easier for communities to recycle old mattresses.

“We all have had an old mattress and they can be a challenge to discard. And when someone disposes a mattress improperly, it’s not only an eyesore, it’s illegal. The “Bye Bye Mattress” program makes it easier for residents to discard their old mattresses, helps the environment, and keeps our communities safe,” said Senator Bates.