Senator Bates Partners with CHP to Offer Driver Safety Course

Vista, CA …Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) will partner with the California Highway Patrol to promote a driver safety course titled, “Age Well, Drive Smart.” The two-hour safety driving class is free and geared toward drivers who are 55 years of age and older. The refresher course is meant to cover the rules of the road, safety tips, and street signs, including offering advice on age-related physical changes and how to adjust to those changes to remain safe.

The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) states that the elderly population is growing and the proportion of elderly drivers is growing rapidly as well. By 2029, 1 out of 4 drivers will be 65 years or older and several factors contribute to vulnerabilities for older drivers, including fragility which increases with age and environmental factors that would impact some older drivers such as signs, road markings, and small lettering that may be difficult to see at night.

WHO: Senator Patricia Bates and California Highway Patrol

WHAT: A two-hour driver safety course.

WHEN: Friday, August 10, 2018 from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM

WHERE: California Highway Patrol Field Office – 435 La Tortuga, Vista, California 92081

Click here to learn more about “Age Well, Drive Smart.”

Senator Bates represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. She is the Senate Republican Leader