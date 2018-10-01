Senator Bates – “No More Hiding in the Shadows for Granny Flats”

SACRAMENTO – Senate Bill 1226 , authored by Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel), was recently signed into law and will assist property owners who have existing accessory dwelling units (ADUs) or “granny flats.” SB 1226 will make changes to laws governing residential properties and direct the California Building Standards Commission (BSC) to adopt a building standard that would clarify the authority for a local building official to permit an existing residential unit based on the date of construction and if it meets certain life safety standards. “I want to make sure that existing granny flats are safe to live in and help meet the needs of families and communities. My legislation gets back to basics which is making sure we encourage safe and adequate housing. Accessory dwelling units or ‘granny flats’ can help with our housing shortage right now. It would be unfortunate to have property owners lose their granny flats even though they may be safe. My legislation directs the state’s building commission to assist them and bring their granny flats out of the shadows,” said Senator Bates. The city of Encinitas is the sponsor of SB 1226 and Mayor Catherine S. Blakespear testified during a committee hearing about the importance of the legislation for her city, which has up to 1,000 ADUs that are unpermitted and considered part of the housing inventory. “Encinitas is proud to have worked with Senator Pat Bates to pass this important piece of legislation. This bill will give the city another tool in the toolbox to permit more of our accessory dwelling units. We are grateful for the collaboration and the shared forward-looking vision to provide safe and permitted homes for our residents,” said Encinitas Mayor Blakespear. Both Senator Bates and Mayor Blakespear penned a joint op-ed published in The San Diego Union-Tribune back in July which highlighted the importance of SB 1226 and how it will help property owners who have ADUs or “granny flats.”