SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) shared the following update for affected constituents of the Lilac Fire in North San Diego County: According to CAL FIRE, the #LilacFire is now 80 percent contained as of this morning and is holding steady at 4,100 acres. Click here to read CAL FIRE’s update. The Governor quickly declared a state of emergency for San Diego County and the President quickly approved the state’s request for federal assistance to combat the fire. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, Starting today, the County of San Diego has opened a Local Assistance Center (LAC) to help survivors of the Lilac Fire begin the rebuilding and recovery process. The LAC is located at the Vista branch library, located at 700 Eucalyptus Avenue in Vista, fromFor more information, click here 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Residents in incorporated cities looking for recovery assistance are encouraged to contact their city. The County has also launched a recovery website available at Residents who live in the unincorporated part of San Diego County may call the Recovery Assistance Hotline at 858.495.5200 or send an e-mail to CountyFireRecovery@sdcounty. ca.gov . Both will be staffed by county employees fromseven days a week. Residents in incorporated cities looking for recovery assistance are encouraged to contact their city. The County has also launched a recovery website available at www.sdcountyrecovery.com 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday . Senator Bates’ Encinitas District Office is also available for North County constituents in the 36th Senate District who need assistance in navigating state agencies. The office phone number is 760.642.0809 and is available fromto For assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that can be used to help rebuild, repair or replace housing and personal property, please visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov For information regarding the insurance claims process from the Insurance Information Institute, click here and here The California Department of Insurance also has information for wildfire victims: click here For the latest updates on the response to the Lilac Fire, go to www.sdcountyemergency.com . For information on fire recovery assistance, go to www.sdcountyrecovery.com