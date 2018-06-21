Senator Bates’ Legislation Would Bring ‘Granny Flats’ Out of the Shadows 

R-Laguna Niguel), passed out of the Assembly Housing and Community Development Committee on a unanimous vote. SB 1226 would make changes to laws governing residential properties and direct the California Building Standards Commission (BSC) to adopt a building standard that would clarify the authority for a local building official to permit an existing residential unit based on the date of construction. SACRAMENTO – Today, Senate Bill 1226 , authored by Senator Patricia Bates ), passed out of the Assembly Housing and Community Development Committee on a unanimous vote. SB 1226 would make changes to laws governing residential properties and direct the California Building Standards Commission (BSC) to adopt a building standard that would clarify the authority for a local building official to permit an existing residential unit based on the date of construction. SB 1226 heads next to the Assembly Appropriations Committee. “Over the past three years as a state Senator, I’ve heard from numerous constituents across the district about the need for safe and adequate housing. While the Legislature is working on policies to encourage new building, SB 1226 gets back to basics. If you did everything right and built your house to the codes at the time it was constructed, then let’s give you a permit. SB 1226 will encourage all units in hiding to come out of the shadows and help ensure that they are safe and up-to-code,” said Senator Bates. The City of Encinitas, a sponsor of SB 1226, believes it has up to 1,000 accessory dwelling units that are unpermitted and considered part of its housing inventory. The mayor of Encinitas, Catherine Blakespear, testified about the importance of SB 1226 in today’s committee hearing. “Some of our residents have granny flats predating 1986 before we were incorporated as a city, which are nearly impossible to permit under current codes. The only other option is removal of the granny flat, which is not ideal for the homeowner or the State of California struggling with a housing crisis. We are grateful that Senator Bates authored this legislation that would lead to more permitted homes which means safe dwellings for our residents,” said Mayor Blakespear.