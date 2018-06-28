Senator Bates’ Legislation Neighborhood Electric Vehicles Combines Innovation with Convenience

SACRAMENTO – Senate Bill 1151, authored by Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel), passed out of the Assembly Transportation Committee on a unanimous vote yesterday. SB 1151 would authorize San Diego County or any city in the County to establish a Neighborhood Electric Vehicles (NEV) Transportation Plan to serve the transportation needs of the communities, while supporting a sustainable and healthy region.

“I’m excited that my legislation is one step closer to becoming a reality for the residents of San Diego County. With gas prices on the rise, a neighborhood electric vehicle is a great alternative to running an errand near your home. Neighborhood electric vehicles are not only economical and convenient, but they’re also an innovative way to help the environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting an outstanding quality of life,” said Senator Bates.

The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) is a sponsor of SB 1151 which would authorize any jurisdiction in the County of San Diego to develop plans to expand the use of NEVs.

“By allowing cities and the County of San Diego to plan for the full use of Neighborhood Electric Vehicles, SB 1151 will help to expand mobility choices, enhance connections to transit beyond the first and last mile, and reduce drive-alone trips and greenhouse gas emissions,” said Del Mar Councilmember and SANDAG Chair Terry Sinnott. “We appreciate Senator Bates’ leadership on this legislation and hope that it will continue to move forward in support of our regional transportation and sustainability goals.

SB 1151 has received strong support from several municipalities and agencies, and a wide range of organizations including the Sierra Club, Center for Sustainable Energy, the Electric Vehicle Association of San Diego, and The Free Ride. To review a complete list of supporters, click here

Neighborhood electric vehicles are defined as low speed motorized vehicles that have four wheels with speeds that can reach 25 miles per hour and can operate on any street with a posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less. A valid driver’s license, registration, and insurance are required to operate a NEV.