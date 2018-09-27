Senator Bates Hosts Driver Safety Classes In Orange County

Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) is partnering with the California Highway Patrol to host two separate driver safety courses titled “Age Well, Drive Smart” in Orange County. This is a second in a series of classes that are offered in the 36th Senate District. Due to their popularity, the two courses in Orange County quickly filled up with attendees.

The two-hour safety driving classes are free and geared toward drivers who are 55 years of age and older. The refresher course is meant to cover the rules of the road, safety tips, and street signs, including offering advice on age-related physical changes and how to adjust to those changes to remain safe.

The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) states that by 2029, 1 out of 4 drivers will be 65 years or older and several factors contribute to vulnerabilities for older drivers, including fragility which increases with age and environmental factors that would impact some older drivers such as signs, road markings, and small lettering that may be difficult to see at night.

WHO: Senator Patricia Bates & California Highway Patrol

WHAT: A two-hour driver safety course.

WHEN: Tuesday, October 2nd

San Juan Capistrano Community Center (9:00AM-11:00 AM) 25925 Camino Del Avion, San Juan Capistrano, CA

Laguna Hills Community Center (1:00PM-3:00PM) 25555 Alicia Parkway, Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Senator Bates represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. She is the Senate Republican Leader.