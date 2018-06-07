Senator Bates Honors Tri-City Hospital Foundation as Nonprofit of the Year



Glen Newhart, President of the Tri-City Hospital Foundation (right) and Dr. Jim Dagostino, Chairman of the Tri-City Healthcare District (left) pose for a photo with Sen. Bates’ legislative resolution honoring Tri-City Hospital Foundation at the California State Senate Chamber in Sacramento. To request a full resolution of the photo, contact Jacqui.Nguyen@sen.ca.gov . Photo Credit: Lorie Shelley, CA State Senate.

SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) honored San Diego County’s Tri-City Hospital Foundation as the 2018 Nonprofit of the Year for the 36th Senate District. This recognition is part of a larger celebration of CalNonprofits ‘ “California Nonprofits Day” at the State Capitol that took place yesterday.

“It’s an honor to name Tri-City Hospital Foundation as the 36th Senate District’s 2018 Nonprofit of the Year,” said Senator Bates. “The foundation’s work to enhance health care quality and access is vital to maintaining the well-being of North County’s residents. I congratulate the foundation’s staff, donors and volunteers for their work to improve their community.”

The foundation is an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) organization and is affiliated with Oceanside’s Tri-City Medical Center. For more than 50 years, the foundation has played an important role in promoting philanthropy and well-being in northern San Diego County. Since its inception, it has funded nearly $50 million in programs, services and capital needs such as expanding Tri-City Medical Center’s emergency department and purchasing state-of-the-art digital mammography equipment.

Glen Newhart, the President of the Tri-City Hospital Foundation, and Dr. Jim Dagostino, the Chairman of the Tri-City Healthcare District, visited Sacramento yesterday to receive the recognition at the California Nonprofits Day lunch at the Sacramento Masonic Temple.

“We’re thrilled and honored to be named a Nonprofit of the Year. It’s great to know that the impact the Foundation has had on our community caught the attention of Senator Bates,” said Mr. Newhart. “We’re very grateful for our generous donors and volunteers that make it possible for our dedicated team to change the lives of so many in our community.”

The first California Nonprofits Day was held on June 22, 2016, and last year 96 organizations were recognized by their state legislators. CalNonprofits is a statewide membership organization that brings California’s nonprofit community together by working with the Legislature, government agencies, philanthropy and the public to advocate for the communities served throughout the state.