Senator Bates Honors “Oceanside Therapy Group” as Small Business of the Year

SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) today honored Oceanside Therapy Group (OTG) as the 2017 Small Business of the Year for the 36th Senate District. Bates recognized owners Joshua and Rebekah Van Orden during the California Small Business Day awards lunch in Sacramento.

“Oceanside Therapy Group exemplifies the best qualities of a successful small business – hard work, dedication and service,” said Bates. “Owners Joshua and Rebekah Van Orden can take pride in building a business that has become an important part of Oceanside. I am honored to recognize them for their work to help improve the lives of many families across North San Diego County.”

Founded in 2009, Oceanside Therapy Group offers speech-language therapy, occupational therapy, and physical therapy, so that multiple services can be provided at one convenient location. Located very close to Camp Pendleton, Oceanside Therapy Group is honored to work with many military families in addition to other local families across North San Diego County.

“Rebekah and I are honored that Senator Bates has recognized our business as her 2017 Small Business of the Year,” said Joshua Van Orden. “We thank our employees for their hard work to make the business a success, and we are deeply grateful to the families of Oceanside Therapy Group for giving us their trust. We are proud to be in Oceanside and look forward to continuing to provide excellent service in the years to come.”

California Small Business Day honored 85 small businesses this year for their contribution to the state’s economy. There are approximately 3.6 million small businesses in California, which account for 99 percent of the state’s employers and employ 50 percent of the workforce.