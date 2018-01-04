Senator Bates Encourages College Seniors and Grads to Apply for Senate Fellowships

SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) today announced the availability of applications for the 2018-19 California Senate Fellows program. Former fellows include current members of Congress and the California Legislature, judges and local elected officials.

“The Senate Fellows program is a wonderful opportunity for anyone who wants to gain experience in public policy and influence the state’s future,” said Senator Bates. “Working in America’s most influential state capitol with a diverse group of change-makers is a unique experience that few other programs can match. I highly recommend this program to people who want to make a positive difference in California.”

The program provides college graduates an opportunity to become full-time Senate staff at the California State Capitol in Sacramento for 11 months beginning in October 2018. Fellows are assigned to the personal or committee staff of a senator and participate in academic seminars with senators, senior staff, journalists, lobbyists and state government officials. Responsibilities include researching and analyzing legislation, developing bill proposals, writing speeches and assisting constituents with casework.

Fellows are paid a stipend of $2,627 per month plus health, vision and dental benefits. They earn six units of graduate credit from Sacramento State for the academic portion of the program.

The fellowship is jointly operated by the California State Senate and the Center for California Studies at Sacramento State. Anyone who will be at least 20 years of age and a graduate of a four-year college or university by September 1, 2018 , is eligible to apply. There is no preferred major and individuals with advanced degrees or those in mid-career are encouraged to apply. There will be 18 fellows selected in May 2018 after an initial screening of applications and a subsequent panel interview of finalists.

Senator Bates is proud to have hosted fellows in her office over the past three years. Sarah Couch was her 2014-15 fellow and now works as her legislative assistant. Alex Khan was the Senator’s 2015-16 fellow and is now an analyst with the California Department of Finance. Abigail Gore served as her 2016-17 fellow and is now in law school. The three fellows worked several of the Senator’s bills through the legislative process and the Governor signed some of them.