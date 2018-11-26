Senator Bates Earns Perfect Score From California District Attorneys Association 2018 Legislative Session

SACRAMENTO – The California District Attorneys Association (CDAA) released its 2018 Legislative Scorecard and awarded Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) a “100% score” for her voting record on legislation affecting public safety. With 40 state senators in the California State Legislature, Senator Bates is one out of six who earned “100%.”

“Keeping our communities safe is one of my top priorities. As an elected official, it is important to not only promote policies that will strengthen public safety for all Californians, but to also ensure law enforcement officials have the tools that they need to maintain law and order.

“The California District Attorneys Association is respected in our law enforcement community and to be recognized by them is an honor. I will continue to work with law enforcement and promote legislation that will keep our communities safe,” said Senator Bates.

For the 2018 legislative session, the CDAA focused on 12 public safety bills listed as a “priority.” Among some of the bills that CDAA opposed included Senate Bill 1279, which would have reduced prison sentences for certain dangerous offenders, and Senate Bill 1393, which will remove restrictions prohibiting a judge from striking a prior serious felony conviction in connection with a 5-year enhancement.

In the 2018 legislative session, Senator Bates authored Senate Bill 1109, which was supported by CDAA. SB 1109 will become law on January 1, 2019, and is a multi-faceted educational approach to address the opioid crisis, focusing on young people and student athletes. The San Diego County District Attorney is the sponsor of the legislation.