Senator Bates Earns “2018 Champion of Manufacturing” Honor

SACRAMENTO – For the second year in a row, Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) has earned the title of being a “Champion of Manufacturing” from the California Manufacturers & Technology Association (CMTA) in its 2018 Manufacturing Vote Record. Senator Bates earned this honor for her work to promote and protect California’s manufacturing sector during the 2018 legislative session. SACRAMENTO – For the second year in a row, Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) has earned the title of being a “Champion of Manufacturing” from the California Manufacturers & Technology Association (CMTA) in its 2018 Manufacturing Vote Record. Senator Bates earned this honor for her work to promote and protect California’s manufacturing sector during the 2018 legislative session.

With more than 30,000 manufacturers in California, CMTA advocates for 1.3 million employees within the industry which generate more than $250 billion for California’s economy.

“The success of California’s manufacturers is integral to California’s economic success,” said Senator Bates. “With our state having the nation’s highest poverty rate and a very high cost-of-living, the Legislature should help promote manufacturing growth and the good-paying jobs manufacturing creates for our diverse communities. That’s why I’m honored that the California Manufacturers & Technology Association has recognized my efforts to defend and strengthen manufacturing in our state. I look forward to continuing to work with pro-jobs organizations such as CMTA to ensure that California remains a leader in innovation and technology.”

CMTA recognized Senator Bates for her votes on bills that it believes have a significant impact on manufacturers and technology companies. For example, Senator Bates joined CMTA in opposing SB 100 which would increase energy costs and further make California unaffordable for many families. She also supported for bills such as SB 237 that helps manufacturers by increasing choices to pursue lower cost electricity through a third-party provider.

Senator Bates has earned high scores from the CMTA in each of the four years she has served in the Senate. The latest “Champion of Manufacturing” honor further solidifies her record as being a pro-jobs and pro-manufacturing legislator. Earlier this month, Senator Bates earned a perfect score from the California Chamber of Commerce in its 2018 Vote Record for her work on jobs and affordability issues.