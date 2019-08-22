Senator Bates Condemns Attack On Senator Richard Pan

SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel), a member of the Senate Rules Committee and former Senate Republican Leader, issued the following statement upon learning that Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) was physically attacked today near the State Capitol.



“I condemn the assault on Senator Pan as it is an attack not only against him, but also against the entire democratic process and every member of the Legislature. I am glad that Senator Pan was not severely injured. People have the right to passionately advocate for their ideas and beliefs, but violence is never acceptable.”

Senator Patricia Bates represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County, and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.