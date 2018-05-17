Senator Bates Co-hosts Proposition 13 Informational Forum On Friday

|
SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel), Assemblymember Bill Brough(R-Dana Point), and Chairwoman of the California Board of Equalization Diane Harkey will host an informational forum on Proposition 13. Residents will receive updated information on a proposed constitutional amendment to remove a major taxpayer protection provided under Proposition 13.
WHO:
WHAT:…. To discuss the proposed split-roll initiative under Proposition 13
WHEN:… Friday, May 18, 2018 8:30AM-9:30AM
WHERE:…Outlets at San Clemente, VIP Lounge – 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa, Suite 190 San Clemente, CA 92672
|
Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton