Senator Bates Calls for Federal and State Assistance to Prevent Coastal Bluff Tragedies

Sacramento, CA– In the wake of the tragic bluff collapse in Encinitas earlier this month that took the lives of three people, Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) announced today that she supports the efforts of U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, and U.S. Representative Mike Levin, to request the White House budget office approve funding that would help stabilize local bluffs. In a separate letter, Senator Bates also asks the California Coastal Commission to take steps that will help stabilize California’s bluffs and save lives.



“While there is no silver bullet in strengthening our coast against further erosion, I believe we should consider every option that can help,” said Senator Bates. “Having more federal funds will be welcome, but so will giving communities flexibility to respond to local threats. That is why I decided to make my pitch for specific actions to the White House and to the California Coastal Commission. Every level of government should work together to protect our coast.”



In her letter to the Acting Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, Senator Bates asks the director to “approve a request from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to fund the Encinitas-Solana Beach Coastal Storm Damage Reduction Project, also known as the San Diego County Shore Protection Project.”



In her letter to the California Coastal Commission, Senator Bates asks the commission to reconsider bluff stabilization efforts that do not involve “managed retreat.”



Senator Bates has communicated with government officials and community members on efforts to stabilize eroding coastal bluffs not only in Encinitas, but throughout the state. She will continue to work with stakeholders on solutions that can earn bipartisan support in Sacramento and Washington, D.C., and community support in affected areas.



Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County, and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

