Senator Bates – California DMV Mishandled Thousands Of Voter Registrations

Today, the Joint Legislative Budget Committee released its September’s report on the DMV. Here are two statements from Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates regarding today’s media stories about the DMV. Two media outlets (Sacramento Bee “California DMV mishandled thousands of voter registrations”) and The Los Angeles Times “More than 23,000 Californians registered to vote incorrectly by state DMV”) were privy to information about the motor voter registration problems. Below is a statement from Senate Republican Patricia Bates on this topic:

Background to reporter: When AB 1461 (2015) was introduced, members of the Senate Republican Caucus opposed the legislation because creating an automatic voter registration process that automatically registered ineligible people while at the same time protecting them from prosecution for fraudulent voting would facilitate voter fraud. This would further undermine the integrity of the electoral system. We also expressed our concerns about the DMV’s workload.

Statement on motor voter registrations: “One of the more disturbing problems that has come to light – more than 20,000 motor voter registrations with wrong information were transmitted to the Secretary of State. As a result, people were being registered to vote who did not want to be registered and then there were cases where voters’ party registrations were changed. I sincerely hope this is not a case of voter fraud. I think a DMV audit would have revealed the extent of the problem, but partisan politics once again intervened.

“Back in 2015, Senate Republicans noted that turning the DMV into a registrar of voters would likely increase the workload, which would not be absorbable and was beyond the agency’s area of expertise,” said Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel).

And here is a statement from Senate Republican Leader Bates reacting to the JLBC report on DMV reducing wait times:

Statement on DMV Wait Times report