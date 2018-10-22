Senator Bates & Bye Bye Matress Team Up For Matress And Box Spring Collection Eventr

Residents of Vista and San Diego County are invited to drop off those used, unwanted mattresses and box springs at a free mattress collection event in Vista on Saturday, October. 27, held in partnership with State Sen. Pat Bates (36th District) and the Bye Bye Mattress Program. Any advance publication consideration is greatly appreciated.

When it comes to mattress recycling, California has become a national leader. In just the past two years, over 2 million used mattresses and box springs have been collected, resulting in more than 70 million pounds of steel, fiber, wood and foam being diverted from state landfills.

Sen. Bates will be at the event, so let me know if you have any questions.

WHAT: The Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye Bye Mattress Program is partnering with Sen. Pat Bates for a free mattress collection event on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Foam, steel, wood, cotton and other fibers from old mattresses can be recycled and turned into everyday products such as carpet padding, appliances, mulch and more. Up to 80 percent of an old mattress can be recycled.

WHERE & WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Vista High School, 1 Panther Way, Vista, CA 92084 For more information on the event and mattress recycling, visit ByeByeMattress.com

ABOUT BYE BYE MATTRESS… Established by law and operated by the non-profit Mattress Recycling Council, the Bye Bye Mattress Program uses a recycling fee collected on each mattress and box spring sold in the state. The fee is used to establish free drop-off locations and collection events throughout the state, then transport collected units from these sites to companies that dismantle old mattresses, and recycle the materials. Whether a city picks up your discarded mattress at curbside, a retailer takes it back with your new mattress purchase, or you drop it off at a collection location, Bye Bye Mattress diverts your old mattress from waste to recycling. California landfills are less crowded as old mattresses are recycled into new, useful products. Visit ByeByeMattress.com or call 1-855-700-9973 for more information

# # #