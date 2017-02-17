Senator Bates Authors Measure to Reclassify Heinous Crimes as Legally “Violent”

SB 75 Addresses Potential Fallout of 2016’s Proposition 57

SACRAMENTO – Citing potential fallout from Proposition 57 that allows the state to release prisoners early for crimes not deemed “violent” under state law, Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) has authored Senate Bill 75 . Her bill would expand the definition of “violent felonies” to include additional offenses deemed to be serious and violent in nature by most Californians, including rape of an unconscious person and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer or firefighter.said Bates.

Californians passed Prop. 57 that increases parole and good behavior opportunities for prison inmates convicted of “non-violent” crimes and allows judges, not prosecutors, to decide whether to try certain juveniles as adults in court. Opponents of the measure lacked the financial resources to broadly convey the argument that several serious crimes are legally considered “non-violent” and could make such offenders eligible for early release.

Though Prop. 57 was intended to save the state money, it could lead to more crimes being committed by criminals released early from prison. SB 75 seeks to address this weakness in law by expanding the definition of “violent felonies” to include: