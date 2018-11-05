Senator Bates & Assemblymember Brough to Host Annual Veterans Resource Fair in Orange County

In partnership with the City of Mission Viejo, Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) and Assemblymember Bill Brough (R-Dana Point) are proud to host the 4th Annual Veterans Resource Fair which is an opportunity for veterans and their families to receive information and resources from government agencies and non-profit organizations. In addition to the Veterans Resource Fair, attendees can also cheer on and watch the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team who will compete in two softball games against the California Highway Patrol and the Orange County All-Stars at the Wounded Warrior Softball Games. WHO: Senator Patricia Bates & Assemblymember Bill Brough

Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team

California Highway Patrol

Orange County All-Stars WHAT:4th Annual Veterans Resource Fair & Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team WHEN: Saturday, November 10th from 12:00 PM-4:00 PM WHERE: Saddleback College Baseball Stadium 28000 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo, CA 92692 VISUALS: Wounded warriors competing in two softball games; various booths that will be set up from government agencies and non-profit organizations that will share their services with veterans and their families. For additional information, click here Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. She is the Senate Republican Leader. Assemblyman William P. Brough represents California’s 73rd Assembly District in the Legislature, which includes the communities of Aliso Viejo, Coto de Caza, Dana Point, Ladera Ranch, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Las Flores, Mission Viejo, Rancho Mission Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano.