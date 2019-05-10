Senator Bates – ﻿Statement on Governor’s Revised Budget Plan

SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) issued the following statement after Governor Gavin Newsom released his revised 2019-20 budget proposal:



“The Governor’s desire for new taxes despite an estimated $21.5 billion budget surplus is unfortunate, unhelpful, and unnecessary. For example, adding another tax to water bills increases the cost-of-living for families facing poverty.



“Furthermore, his insistence to hold gas tax dollars hostage from local governments unless they do what he wants proves that the gas tax increase was a bait-and-switch on voters. Promises made to voters on transportation must be promises kept.”



“However, the Governor’s revised budget does include some priorities that are worthy of support, such as helping low-income families, building the state’s rainy day fund, and expending voter-approved funds to modernize schools. Making these priorities a reality will help all Californians.”

