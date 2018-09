September is California Heroes Month, and I want to remind you that the deadline for nominating your California hero is September 30th. Fill out the form here, bit.ly/CAHeroesMonth. I am excited to host my final California Heroes Month Ceremony. Nominees will be invited to this special awards ceremony as a thank you for their unwavering dedication to serving our community.

Read about some of our California Heroes from last year’s ceremony here.

It is my honor to serve you,

Joel Anderson

Senator