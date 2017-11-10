Senator Anderson’s Veteran Resource List

Dear Friends,

As one of the most significant holidays of the year is quickly approaching, Veterans Day, I would like to thank all of our former service members for the courage and bravery they displayed in ensuring that those at home were safe and sound. Whether your service was in peacetime or wartime, you stepped up to the call of service and made many sacrifices for which we are forever grateful.

My staff members have assembled a list of state resources for veterans as well as some scholarship opportunities relevant to our current and former service men and women.

Although, our resource list is not officially endorsed by the State Senate, our list is meant to aid veterans with their transition from military to civilian life.

It’s an honor to serve you. Joel Anderson, Senator

P.S. If you have family or friends who would be interested in receiving this information, please forward this them.

Veteran Resource List

CALIFORNIA STATE BENEFITS

Department of Motor Vehicles Veteran Resources … Description: Apply for a new Veterans Driver License or get an extension on your existing license if you are away from home; nonresident military exemptions for you and your spouse on vehicle registration, and more. Website: https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv/detail/coi/veterans/veterans

Veterans and Military Personnel License Plates Benefits …. Description: License plates for various veterans and military personnel including, but not limited to special recognition veterans, disabled person and veteran, veteran’s organizations. Website: https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv/detail/military/veteran

State Parks and Recreations Pass … Description: Honorably discharged war veterans who qualify are entitled to a state park and recreation pass which entitles the holder to the use of all basic facilities (day use, camping and boating) in California State Parks at no charge. See website for details. Website: https://www.calvet.ca.gov/VetServices/Pages/State-Parks-and-Recreation-Pass.aspx

Business License, Tax, and Fee Waiver… Description: This benefit waives municipal, county, and state business license fees, taxes and fees for veterans who hawk, peddle, or vend any goods, wares, or merchandise owned by the veteran. Limited to honorably discharged veterans who engages in sales (not services) and is contingent upon local jurisdiction. Website: https://www.calvet.ca.gov/VetServices/Pages/Business-License-Tax-and-Fee-Waiver.aspx

Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE) Program … Description: DVBE program helps promote self-reliance for California’s disabled veterans by providing resources that help veterans’ existing businesses. Website: https://www.calvet.ca.gov/VetServices/pages/disabled-veteran-business-enterprise-program.aspx

Property Tax Exemption… Description: The State of California provides a $4,000 real property or personal property exemption for honorably discharged veterans, the spouse, or pensioned-parent of a deceased honorably discharged veteran. Website: https://www.calvet.ca.gov/VetServices/Pages/Property-Tax-Exemptions.aspx

CalVet – California Department of Veterans Affairs … Description: Discover CalVet education, employment, healthcare, housing, and more opportunities for veterans, including advocacy/assistance and help with claims. Website: https://www.calvet.ca.gov/veteran-services-benefits

State of California Employment Development Department (EDD)… Description: The EDD assists veterans and their eligible spouses to maximize their employment and training opportunities. EDD representatives provide 24 hour hold on all job listings, customized job search assistance, employer recruitments, and resources. Website: http://www.edd.ca.gov/jobs_and_Training/Services_for_Veterans.htm

EDUCATION

College Fee Waiver for Veteran Dependents … Description: This program waives mandatory system-wide tuition and fees at any State of California Community College, California State University, or University of California campus. Website: https://www.calvet.ca.gov/VetServices/Pages/College-Fee-Waiver.aspx

ThanksUSA Scholarship Program …Description: Their mission is to provide college, technical and vocational school need-based scholarships for the children and spouses of active duty US military personnel. Website: https://www.calvet.ca.gov/VetServices/Pages/Financial-Assistance.aspx

Go Grad: Paying For Graduate School: Military Veterans … Description: Veterans preparing for graduate school will find funding tips in addition to the GI Bill. Many of the sources listed on this guide are tailored to veterans, their spouses or family members looking for alternative options to pay for graduate school. Website: https://www.gograd.org/financial-aid/scholarships/military-veterans/

Fast Web Scholarships for Veterans … Description: Start applying for veteran scholarships on Fast web. There are over 15 opportunities to apply for large and small scholarships for veterans. Website: https://www.fastweb.com/directory/scholarships-for-veterans