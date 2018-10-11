Senator Anderson to Recognize Outstanding Citizens & Presents $15,400 Donation To Volunteers In Medicine

EL CAJON – California State Senator Joel Anderson organized a series of events to award outstanding community members and present a local non-profit medical clinic with vision care vouchers for uninsured patients.

Event #1 Senate resolution presentations

WHAT: Anderson presents resolutions to local leaders in school, church, and media.

Saturday, October 13 from 8:00 A.M. to 8:40 A.M. WHERE: El Cajon District Office – 500 Fesler Street, Suite 201, El Cajon, CA 92020

Event #2 Vision Service Plan (VSP) Voucher presentation to Volunteers in Medicine (VIM)

WHAT: At Anderson’s request, VSP is donating $15,400 worth of vouchers for vision care and eyewear to the patients of Volunteers in Medicine, a nonprofit medical clinic serving low-income, uninsured families in East County.

Saturday, October 13 from 8:40 A.M. to 8:55 A.M. WHERE: El Cajon District Office – 500 Fesler Street, Suite 201, El Cajon, CA 92020

Event #3 Photo day with Senate certificates of recognition recipients

WHAT: Since Anderson’s term as Senator is ending on November 30, 2018, he is making himself available for anyone that wants to have him personally present their certificates and commemorate the occasion with a photo.

Saturday, October 13 from 9:00 A.M. to 10:20 A.M. WHERE: El Cajon District Office – 500 Fesler Street, Suite 201, El Cajon, CA 92020

Event #4 Heroes Day

WHAT: Anderson will move to a local church for his 5th Annual Heroes Day celebration. In 2014, one of Anderson’s constituents brought an idea that eventually became Senate Concurrent Resolution (SCR) 97, which named every September as “California Heroes Month” in an effort to recognize the unsung heroes who contribute to our community without expectation of reward. More than 150 people including heroes and their friends and family will gather to receive Senate certificates of recognition.

WHERE: Foothills Church – 365 W Bradley Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020

WHEN: Saturday, October 13 from 10:30 A.M. to 12:00 P.M.

Senator Joel Anderson represents the 38th Senate District in the California Legislature, which includes Lemon Grove, El Cajon, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, Escondido, San Marcos, Lakeside, Valley Center, Rancho Santa Fe, Julian, Ramona, Rancho San Diego, Bonsall, Borrego Springs, and Fallbrook. He was first elected to the State Assembly in 2006 and to the State Senate in 2010.