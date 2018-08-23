Senator Anderson Receives The Prestigious Bravo-Zulu Award

I am so proud to share some good news with you. So often, I have to report how the state is going the wrong direction. Today, I am happy to share that I received the Bravo-Zulu award from the American GI Forum of California.

The American GI Forum of California is a Congressionally chartered Hispanic veterans and civil rights organization, and the Bravo-Zulu award is given to a legislator whose efforts and engagement have led to the betterment of the veterans throughout the state.

The American GI Forum of California’s State Commander Frederick Romero said, “Senator Anderson’s exceptional leadership on behalf of veterans has led him to earning this great honor. Each year, we only recognize one Senator and one Assemblymember, and we are proud to say that Senator Joel Anderson is our legislator of the year. Our veteran community will miss the Senator’s advocacy for leading the way in carrying our legislation.”

Pete Conaty, a United States Army Retired Lieutenant Colonel who is also a veterans advocate, said, “Senator Anderson is a unique legislator. Four years ago, when all hope was lost for a veteran benefits bill (Assembly Bill 13 from 2014) that impacted the 78,000 veterans in California universities and colleges, Senator Anderson amended over 20 different bills to resurrect the bill that would have otherwise died. No other legislator has been as laser-focused as Senator Anderson, and this type of leadership is why Senator Anderson has received so many awards from veterans organizations.”

Video of the ceremony can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/r2Hd5XBcK7Q

honored to receive an award from those who have given so much to our country to ensure our liberty and to add this award to the list of awards from veterans organizations:

Veterans of Foreign Wars Carter-Smith Post 5867 Letter of Honor 2009

American Legion (California) Legislator of the Year 2010

California Association of County Veterans Service Officers Special Certificate of Appreciation 2010

American Veterans (California) Legislator of the Year 2012

California Association of County Veterans Service Officers Special Certificate of Appreciation 2012

Veterans of Foreign Wars (California) Legislator of the Year 2014-2015

The American Legion San Diego, District 22 Certificate of Appreciation 2015

California Association of County Veterans Service Officers Special Certificate of Appreciation 2015

California State Commanders Veterans Council Legislator of the Year 2015

Vietnam Veterans of America California State Council Legislator of the Year 2015

American Legion (California) Legislator of the Year 2016

Blue Star Families Certificate of Appreciation 2017

California Council of Chapters Military Officers Association of American Legislator of the Year 2017

Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Jr. Chapter Recognition and Honorary Membership 2018

Thank you for standing with me on the important issues facing veterans in our state and for this opportunity to serve you the legislature. It’s an honor to serve you.