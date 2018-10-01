Senator Anderson Presents Certificates of Recognition to Veterans Organizations Board Members

SAN DIEGO— On Sunday, September 22nd State Senator Joel Anderson presented members of the United Veterans Council of San Diego, the Veterans Museum at Balboa Park, and the Marine Corps League with Senate certificates of recognition for their commitment to the wellbeing of San Diego veterans.

These organizations have given a voice to veterans issues in California and have been dedicated to improving the lives of the brave men and women and their families whose sacrifices have protected the freedom of all Californians and all Americans.

The event took place inside the Veterans Museum at Balboa Park. Anderson addressed the crowd and spoke of his gratitude for the strong partnership he had with the state’s veterans organizations because of their shared commitment to keeping America’s promise to our veterans. Anderson also thanked these groups for their help over the years in joining him in advocating for and advancing legislation to protect veterans and their benefits.

Anderson shared after the event, “As I reflect my years as a state legislator, I am grateful for the relationships I have built with veterans and military members in my district and throughout the state of California. The liberty and freedom we enjoy as Americans would not exist without the sacrifices of our brave veterans, service men and women, and their families. As long as I am in public service, and afterward, I will always do everything in my power to ensure that our state keeps its promise to these incredible Americans because of all they have done for us.”

The members of the United Veterans Council San Diego that were recognized included Chairman Jack Harkins, 1st Vice Chairman Steve Schweitzer, 2nd Vice Chairman Richard Nathanson, and Treasurer David Moran. From the Veterans Museum at Balboa Park, President Sheldon Margolis, Arts Director Tony Lobue (not present), Spirt of ’45 Chair Dan DeMarco (not present), Events Manager Alayna Stoner (not present), and Facility Manager Antonio Torres were recognized. The members of the Marine Corps League that were also recognized included John Vorhies, Roger Siebert, and Todd Rehfuss.

Senator Joel Anderson represents the 38th Senate District in the California Legislature, which includes Lemon Grove, El Cajon, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, Escondido, San Marcos, Lakeside, Valley Center, Rancho Santa Fe, Julian, Ramona, Rancho San Diego, Bonsall, Borrego Springs, and Fallbrook. He was first elected to the State Assembly in 2006 and to the State Senate in 2010.