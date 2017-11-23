Senator Anderson – News November 2017

Small Business of the Year 2017: San Marcos Family Dental

The Small Business of the Year Award for Senate District 38 went to San Marcos Family Dental. Owners, Dr. Joanna El-Maasri and Dr. Constantine Reppas are active members of the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce and can be found at San Marcos Community Street Fairs, school festivals, community celebrations, or San Marcos Revolution soccer club where Dr. Reppas has been a coach and San Marcos Family Dental has been a league sponsor… Read More

Legislative Update: Governor Signs Anderson Bills into Law

Governor Brown signed two important bills I authored into law. Senate Bill (SB) 336 was one of them, and it gives services to people who were wrongfully convicted of crimes they have not committed. Some of the services that will be provided are identification cards, housing assistance, job training, and mental health services for six months after release… Read More

Human Organ Trafficking Lectures

Earlier this month, I was honored to be a panelist at UCSD and SDSU accompanied by internationally recognized speakers to discuss the violation of human rights in China. These human rights violations include the human organ trafficking that specifically target Falun Gong (also known as Falun Dafa) practitioners… Read More

Final Holiday Legislative Open House

You, your family, and friends are invited to my final Annual Holiday Legislative Open House on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Local businesses and community partners will donate hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. This event is free and open to the public, and you will have the opportunity to submit ideas to improve state government. I can’t wait to see you next month! RSVP on bit.ly/HLOH17 or by calling 619-596-3136.