Senator Anderson Legislative Accomplishments

With the end of the 2017-2018 legislative session, my last representing the good people of the 38th District as your Senator, I wanted to thank you for the privilege of representing you in the legislature. It has been an honor to work on your behalf and help make government work for you. To protect the life, liberty and property of all Californians, I teamed with legislators from across the aisle to pass thoughtful and badly needed reforms this year, and we got them signed by the Governor with your help. I wanted to provide you with this update where you can see how our work and accomplishments are making a positive difference in the lives of the residents of our state.
2018 Legislative Accomplishments
Major Legislative Achievements 2007 – 2018
Please feel free to contact me at (619) 596-3136 if there is anything we can do to be of assistance throughout the remainder of my term.
-Senator Joel Anderson
P.S. In case you missed it: Farewell to Senator Joel Anderson By Julie Reeder, Village News Publisher