Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Senator Anderson Legislative Accomplishments

Senator Anderson Legislative Accomplishments

By   /  October 22, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

With the end of the 2017-2018 legislative session, my last representing the good people of the 38th District as your Senator, I wanted to thank you for the privilege of representing you in the legislature. It has been an honor to work on your behalf and help make government work for you. To protect the life, liberty and property of all Californians, I teamed with legislators from across the aisle to pass thoughtful and badly needed reforms this year, and we got them signed by the Governor with your help. I wanted to provide you with this update where you can see how our work and accomplishments are making a positive difference in the lives of the residents of our state.

2018 Legislative Accomplishments

Senator Anderson in the passenger seat of a police vehicle with police officer

Thank you for your trust in me these past twelve years, and I invite you to reflect on our work together over the years by reviewing our past years’ accomplishments.

Major Legislative Achievements 2007 – 2018

Please feel free to contact me at (619) 596-3136 if there is anything we can do to be of assistance throughout the remainder of my term.

-Senator Joel Anderson

P.S. In case you missed it: Farewell to Senator Joel Anderson By Julie Reeder, Village News Publisher

 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 8 hours ago on October 22, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: October 21, 2018 @ 9:39 pm
  • Filed Under: State and National

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Advocating for all Californians, Senator Bates Earns Perfect Score

Read More →