Senator Anderson Joins Barona Band of Mission Indians at Education Grant Presentation

To Tierra Del Sol Middle School

LAKESIDE – California State Senator Joel Anderson will attend the Barona Education Grant Award $5,000 check presentation to Tierra Del Sol Middle School. Barona provides this grant to schools of the highest needs whose grant application is endorsed by their state legislator. The school will use the grant for STEM lab material kits for the Project Lead the Way program.

The Project Lead the Way program exposes students to education and career opportunities in computer science, medicine, robotics, and aerospace. The materials acquired through the Barona Education Grant will be utilized by all Tierra del Sol students who will be able to choose at least one Project Lead The Way pathway during their three years in middle school.

The Project Lead the Way program classes (Robotics, Medical Detectives, Flight & Space, Computer Science and Creating Computer Applications) as well as some of the English language arts classes will attend the check presentation. The school will provide a slide show showcasing the Project Lead the Way program.

WHO: Senator Anderson, Barona Tribal Council Chairman Edwin “Thorpe” Romero and Barona Tribal Councilwoman Bonnie LaChappa

Senator Joel Anderson represents the 38th Senate District in the California Legislature, which includes Lemon Grove, El Cajon, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, Escondido, San Marcos, Lakeside, Valley Center, Rancho Santa Fe, Julian, Ramona, Rancho San Diego, Bonsall, Borrego Springs, and Fallbrook. He was first elected to the State Assembly in 2006 and to the State Senate in 2010.