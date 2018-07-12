Senator Anderson Hosts a Free Grant Writing Workshop

On August 1st, 2018 Poway Mayor Steve Vaus and I will be hosting a free grant writing workshop with our partner California Consulting.

The FREE grant writing workshop is an opportunity to learn about Federal, State and private foundation funding.

It will be from 10:00 am-12:00pm in the Poway City Council Chambers (13325 Civic Center Drive, Poway, CA 92064).

Click http://bit.ly/SJAGrantWriting for more information or to RSVP, or contact Aaron Andrews at aaron.andrews@sen.ca.gov or call (760) 510-2017.