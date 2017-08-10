|Senator Anderson to Host a Town Hall Focused on Parental Rights
|EL CAJON – On August 12, California State Senator Joel Anderson will be hosting a town hall meeting to highlight how constituents can effectively communicate with legislators when they wish to voice their concerns over important matters.
Anderson was inspired to host this town hall meeting because of the many California citizens who reached out to him in opposition to SB 18 and want to learn more about how they can protect their parental rights.
Opponents fear that SB 18 provides for the state’s ultimate control of every aspect of your child’s welfare without consideration for the parents’ rights or unique knowledge of their child’s individual needs. Print and broadcast media are invited to cover the day’s event.
Date: Saturday, August 12, 2017
Time: 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M.
Location: Foothills Christian Church – 365 Bradley Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020
Loading...You are here: Home > Calendar > Senator Anderson to Host a Town Hall Focused on Parental Rights
Senator Anderson to Host a Town Hall Focused on Parental Rights
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
- Published: 7 hours ago on August 10, 2017
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: August 10, 2017 @ 4:59 pm
- Filed Under: State and National