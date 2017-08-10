Senator Anderson to Host a Town Hall Focused on Parental Rights

EL CAJON – On August 12, California State Senator Joel Anderson will be hosting a town hall meeting to highlight how constituents can effectively communicate with legislators when they wish to voice their concerns over important matters. Anderson was inspired to host this town hall meeting because of the many California citizens who reached out to him in opposition to SB 18 and want to learn more about how they can protect their parental rights. Opponents fear that SB 18 provides for the state’s ultimate control of every aspect of your child’s welfare without consideration for the parents’ rights or unique knowledge of their child’s individual needs. Print and broadcast media are invited to cover the day’s event. Date: Saturday, August 12, 2017 Time: 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Location: Foothills Christian Church – 365 Bradley Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020