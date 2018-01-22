Senator Anderson – Federal Assistance Available for the Lilac Fire Victims

Dear Friends,

I just wanted to make sure you are aware that President Trump’s major disaster declaration has resulted in Federal resources being made available to victims of the Lilac Fire, and as I receive information I will share it with you to assist those who are recovering from the Lilac Fire.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA): Individuals may submit an application for rental assistance, home repairs, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, and/or other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance. Visit www.disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-FEMA (1-800-621-3362). Those who have a speech disability or hearing loss and use TTY should call 1-800-462-7585 directly. For those who use 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS), call 1-800-621-3362. The phone numbers are active between 7:00 A.M. and 11:00 P.M., Eastern Standard Time, 7 days a week. More information is available here.

U.S. Small business Administration (SBA): Visit https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans. According to the SBA, “Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.” The SBA Customer Service Center can be reached at (800) 659-2955.

Disaster Recovery Center (DRC): This center will open on Thursday, January 25 in Bonsall to offer disaster assistance. The center will be located at the Bonsall Community Center (31505 Old River Road, Bonsall, CA 92003). It will operate from Monday through Saturday between 9:00 A.M. and 6:00 P.M. until further notice. Representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other agencies will staff the center. This center is jointly operated by the State of California’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and FEMA.

If you have difficulty accessing information or connecting with these agencies, please don’t hesitate to call my office at 619-596-3136 for additional help.

It’s an honor to serve you, Joel Anderson, Senator

P.S. Please contact me at senator.anderson@sen.ca.gov or call my office at 619-596-3136 if you are aware of resources that will be helpful for those affected by this Lilac Fire. We want to make sure that all of my constituents have the resources they need.